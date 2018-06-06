You are here:
TS ICET 2018 result declared: Candidates can check Telangana ICET grades on icet.tsche.ac.in

India FP Staff Jun 13, 2018 16:22:03 IST

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2018 results has been declared today. TS ICET Results, Rank Cards and Final Answer Keys are now available online. Candidates can check them by visiting the official website: icet.tsche.ac.in.

Kakatiya University, Warangal, declared the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) TSICET 2018 result for the exam which was conducted on 23 and 24 May at 60 centres across the state of Telangana, The Indian Express reported.

A total of 61,439 students appeared for the examination this year. The test was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. The test scores are accepted by all the universities and the affiliated colleges in the state of Telangana.

Candidates may follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Results tab.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and all other required details and press on submit.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the scorecard will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a print copy for future reference.

TS ICET is an exam held for admission to master levels professional courses like MBA and MCA of all the universities in Telangana, and their affiliated colleges.


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 16:22 PM

