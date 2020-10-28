TS EDCET 2020 result declared: Steps to check and download rank card from edcet.tsche.ac.in

To check the result, candidates will be required to enter their TS EDCET 2020 roll number or admit card number and date of birth mentioned at the time of the registration of the exam

TS EDCET 2020 result | The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) declared the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) Result 2020 today (Wednesday, 28 October). Students who have appeared for the entrance exam can check their score, rank and qualifying status on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

To check the result, candidates will be required to enter their TS EDCET 2020 roll number or admit card number and date of birth mentioned at the time of the registration of the exam.

According to a report by The Times of India, Osmania University, Hyderabad had conducted TS EDCET 2020 on behalf of the TSCHE on 1 and 3 October.

Students who have qualified the exam will get admission into BEd (two years) regular course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the 2020-2021 academic year.

As per a report by Scroll, the TS EDCET 2020 counselling will be based on the rank obtained by students in the entrance examination. The schedule for the counselling round will soon be released by authorities on the official website.

Steps to check TS EDCET 2020 result/ rank card

Step 1: Go to TS EDCET 2020 official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, next to the "latest update" section, click on link that reads, "Download Rank Card".

Step 3: Enter your TS EDCET 2020 hall ticket number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step 4: Click on View Rank Card button.

Step 5: TS EDCET 2020 rank card will be displayed on the page. Save and take a print.

You can also download the TS EDCET 2020 rank card by visiting this link.

The preliminary answer key for TS EDCET 2020 was released earlier this month and students were given time to challenge and raise objections, if any. Considering the valid objections, the TS EDCET 2020 final answer key was released based on which the results have been declared today.