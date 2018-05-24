TS ECET result 2018 to be declared today; check score on ecet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.co.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to announce the results for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2018 (TS ECET 2018) soon. The result will be declared on ecet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in.

The TS ECET 2018 is an entrance examination conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana education board for Diploma Holders and BSc (Mathematics) Degree Holders for lateral admission into second-year BE/BTech Courses as well as B Pharmacy courses in both university and private unaided professional institutions (minority and non-minority) approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Steps to check result

- Visit the website ecet.tsche.ac.in or manabadi.co.in.

- Look for TS ECET Results 2018 link on manabadi.co.in

- Enter your Hall ticket number and click on submit.

- Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

According to The Hans India, "The qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in TS ECET [FDH and BSc (Mathematics)] is 25 percent of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for BSc Mathematics) — 50 marks out of a total of 200".

Around 30,000 students had appeared for the entrance exam, the report said.