The registration deadline for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2021 has been extended till 24 May as per the latest notice. The decision has been taken due to the difficulties faced by students due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) of Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Aspirants can visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in to apply. The exam is slated to be held on 1 July.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the application fee payment link to pay the fee

Step 3: Now, fill the application form and submit it

Step 4: After submission, save a copy. Take a printout of the form (if required)

Fees payment link

Application form link

Students, who for some reason, cannot apply even till 24 May can do it later after paying the late fee.

The TS ECET is held for admissions to Diploma in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy and for BSc (Mathematics) degree. The test is also conducted for the lateral entry to the various programmes mentioned above.

Eligibility criteria:

- A candidate should be an Indian national

- Applicants should be from the states of either Telangana or Andhra Pradesh

- They should have a Diploma in Engineering and Technology/ Pharmacy from the State Board of Technical Education of Telangana/ Andhra Pradesh or any other diploma recognised by the Government of Telangana/ Andhra Pradesh or they are appearing for the qualifying examination this year.