TS ECET 2020: JNTU releases entrance exam result on official website ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has declared the TS ECET Result 2020 on Friday.

For candidates who had given the examination and want to check their scores, the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test result 2020 is now available on the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Students who appeared for the exam are advised to visit the official website of the TSCHE and check their result online and download their scorecard or rank card.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, candidates need to secure a minimum of 25 percent marks in aggregate across four subjects (3 in case of BSc Math) in order to be awarded rank in the exam.

The total number of marks for the exam is 200 of which candidates need to score a minimum of 50 marks in order to be ranked.

Candidates will be called in for counselling and awarded seats to engineering colleges across the state on the basis of the TS ECET 2020 rank secured by them.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation as well as to ensure students get easy access to the result, it will be made available online.

Here's how students can check their TS ECET Result 2020 online:

Candidates need to first visit official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in. Once there, they need to locate and click on the TS ECET Result 2020 Link.

They need to enter their hall number and other details that are asked by the page. Candidates have to verify the details against their hall ticket and submit them. The S ECET Result 2020 Scorecard/Rank Card will be displayed. Candidates need to download the TS ECET Result 2020 Scorecard in PDF format.

According to a report by NDTV, TS ECET 2020 is a a common entrance test conducted by JNT University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2020-2021.

The number of candidates who appeared for the test during the forenoon session on 10 September in Telangana was 13.874 out of 15,953 registered candidates. In Andhra Pradesh, 1,332 candidates appeared for the exam out of 1973 registered candidates.

For the afternoon session, 13,611 candidates appeared in Telangana and 1346 studenst appeared in Andhra Pradesh.