TS ECET 2020: Common Entrance Test on 31 Aug, admit card out on 25 Aug at tsche.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will be conducting the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2020 on 31 August.

The announcement of the engineering entrance exam was made on the official state council website.

"Tentative date of examination of TSECET 2020 is 31/08/2020. For confirmation of the same and other details, please see this web page frequently," read the flash on ecet.tsche.ac.in.

According to a report in The Times of India, admit cards for the entrance exam would tentatively be released on 25 August on the official website.

Of the seven common entrance examination, TS ECET will be the first to be conducted in Telangana.

The report mentioned a press release saying that JNTU will conduct the exam in online mode in two shifts: morning and evening. The test will be held at 56 exam centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements for conducting the exam are being made in all respect with required facilities for the candidates fully adhering to the guidelines.

Once the admit card or hall ticket is released, candidates can download it by entering their name, roll number and other details.

The notice by the university also stated that training and awareness programs for TS ECET will be conducted in online mode for candidates residing in rural areas of the state.

Those appearing for the exam can take a mock test which is made available on the website.