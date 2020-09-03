TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020 released: Steps to download admit card on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020| Students need to keep their admit cards safe as they need to carry it to the exam centre.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) hall tickets on Thursday. Candidates from the engineering stream can download their hall tickets by visiting the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date to download and collect the TS EAMCET admit card is 7 September, reported Hindustan Times The entrance exam for the engineering course will be held from 9 to 14 September. The exams for the agriculture and medical courses are to be conducted on 28 and 29 September and the hall ticket for the same will be released on 21 September.

Here is how to download the TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of TSCHE’s EAMCET: eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the online application box

Step 3: Click on the last tab in the box that reads: ‘Download Hall Ticket’

Step 4: A new webpage will open

Step 5: Here a candidate has to fill in their Registration number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket Number and their Date of Birth

Step 6: Press ‘Get Hall Ticket’

Step 7: View, download and print the admit card for the engineering course of TS EAMCET

Students need to keep their admit cards safe as they need to carry it to the exam centre. According to The Indian Express, the TS EAMCET will carry 75 percent weightage in a student’s ranking in the merit list.

The rest 25 percent weightage will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in relevant group subjects of the qualifying examination. After a candidate's name is there on the merit list, selected students will be able to get admission into colleges following the counselling process.

This year, JNTU Hyderabad is conducting the TS EAMCET on behalf of TSCHE.