TS EAMCET counselling 2021: Registration for final phase begins

The Department of Technical Education, Telangana will begin the online registrations for the final round of counselling of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) today, 6 November. Candidates who wish to apply for counselling for BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses can register themselves at the official website of TS EAMCET - https://tseamcet.nic.in/.

Step wise procedure to register is as follows –

Visit the official website at https://tseamcet.nic.in/

Click on link for the TS EAMCT 2021 counselling registration that is available on the page

Key in your details such as hall ticket number and date of birth to login

Fill in all the needed details and select your choice

Submit the application for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration

Save a copy of the TS EAMCET 2021 application for use in the future

The last date to apply for the TS EAMCET counselling 2021 is 7 November.

According to the official notice released by the Department of Technical Education, Telangana, the slots that have already been booked by candidates in the final phase will commence the process of certificate verification on 8 November. The option to freeze a particular seat will be available to candidates on 9 November.

Furthermore, the provisional allotment of seats will take place on 12 November. Candidates need to pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting process through the website from 12 November to 15 November. Applicants also have to report to the allotted college from 12 November to 16 November to complete the formalities.

In case a candidate wishes to cancel their provisionally allotted seat in their final phase, they can do so till the last date which is 18 November.

After the final round, a special round of counselling will also be conducted and spot admissions may also be done.

Once candidates have gone through the final phase of counselling, they have two options for retaining the seat provisionally allotted to them. They can either pay the mentioned fee and self-report online or they could also physically report to the allotted instituted and deposit their certificates. However, if a candidate withdraws after special round of allotment, they have to pay the tuition fee of one year.

The phase one counselling of TS EAMCET 2021 was held from 30 August to 9 September this year.