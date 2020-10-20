TS EAMCET Counselling 2020: Telangana to release provisional allotment list on 24 Oct at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will be done from 24 to 28 October. Students will be required to download the provisional allotment order through the official website.

The provisional allotment list for TS EAMCET 2020 counselling will be released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on 24 October. Once released, candidates can check their names on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the schedule released by the TSCHE, candidates will have to fill their choices in web counselling of till 22 October. The payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website will be done from 24 to 28 October. Students will be required to download the provisional allotment order through the official website.

According to a report by Times Now, TS EAMCET counselling process will be held in two phases - first round and final round.

The TS EAMCET final round of counselling will commence from 29 October. Students who have qualified TS EAMCET 2020 and have secured 45 percent marks (for the open category) and 40 percent (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination will be eligible for counselling.

A report by NDTV said that students applying for TS EAMCET 2020 counselling should have maximum age of 25 years as on 1 July 2020. For reserve category candidates the age limit is 29 years.

For the choice filling, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their TS EAMCET login ID, hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

Steps for choice filling for web counselling of TS EAMCET 2020

Step 1: Log on to TS EAMCET counselling website - tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on Candidates Login.

Step 3: Key in your TS EAMCET login ID, admit card number, password and date of birth.

Step 4: Press the Sign In button.

Step 5: You will be directed to TS EAMCET 2020 web counselling page where you will have to select the TS EAMCET web options for the district in which the college is located and the college of preference.