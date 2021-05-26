The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education

The application window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will end today, 26 May. Aspirants who wish to apply after today will be charged a late fee.

The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Those who still haven’t applied should do it by the end of the day. Applications can only be submitted through online mode by visiting the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply easily:

- Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in

- On the homepage, check for the online application tab

- Move to Step 1 and pay the application fee

- Now, fill the form (Step 2) and upload all the required documents, photograph, and digital signature

- Move to Step 3 and take a printout of your pre-filled application

- Submit the form and check the status of the fee payment

Here’s the direct link.

Important dates:

Last date for submission of online applications without late fee - 26 May

Corrections in applications - 27 May to 4 June

Last date for submission of applications with late fee of Rs 250 - 3 June

Last date for submission of applications with late fee of Rs 500 - 11 June

Last date for submission with late fee of Rs 2,500 - 19 June

Last date for submission with late fee of Rs 5,000 - 28 June

Downloading admit cards - 17 June to 1 July

Date of exams:

The agricultural and medical exams are scheduled for 5 and 6 July, while the engineering exams will commence from 7 to 9 July.

This exam is conducted for admission into various professional courses offered in both government colleges and private universities of Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022. The shortlisted candidates are then allotted colleges for BE/ BTech/ BTech (Bio-Tech)/ BTech (Dairy Technology)/ BTech (Ag Engineering)/ BPharmacy/ BTech (Food Technology (FT))/ BSc (Hons) Agriculture/ BSc (Hons) Horticulture/ BSc (Forestry)/ BVSc & AH/ BFSc b and Pharm-D.