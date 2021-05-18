TS EAMCET 2021 application window extended till 26 May; visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in to apply
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will conduct an examination for the agriculture and medical (AM) course on 5 and 6 July, while the test for the engineering (E) course will be held on 7, 8 and 9 July
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration process for TS EAMCET 2021 from 18 May to 26 May, as per the latest notice on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Interested candidates, who have still not applied for the exam, can do it by visiting the website. Meanwhile, the correction window for application data will open on 27 May and will close on 4 June.
Candidates can apply online by following these simple steps:
Step 1: Go to the official site, eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage search and click on TS EAMCET 2021 registration link
Step 3: Candidates need to pay the registration fees and click on submit
Step 4: Fill the online application form correctly and finally click on submit
Step 5: After all the processing has been done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy
Here’s the direct link: https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_OnlineApplication.aspx
According to the TSCHE’s official site, candidates who have paid the registration fee for TS EAMCET - 2021 exam, but have not yet submitted the application are advised to submit the form at the earliest. After the said date, the candidate’s registration will be termed as incomplete.
Exam Dates and Timings:
The examination for the Agriculture and Medical (AM) course will be held on 5 and 6 July while the Engineering (E) course test will be held on 7, 8 and 9 July.
Candidates should note that the AM exam will be conducted from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and the Engineering exam will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
