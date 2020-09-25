India

TS EAMCET 2020: Telangana board likely to declare results by first week of October; log on to eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Earlier, the result of the common entrance test was slated to be declared on 25 September, but was postponed due to unknown reasons

FP Trending September 25, 2020 21:42:22 IST
Representational image. PTI

TS EAMCET 2020: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 result is expected to be declared in the first week of October, on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Reports said that the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) authorities have announced that the result of EAMCET 2020 will be announced either on 1 October or 3 October.

Once released, candidates who have appeared for entrance exam for admission to engineering courses can check their score and rank on the official website.

Earlier, the result of the common entrance test was slated to be declared on 25 September. The date has been postponed due to unknown reasons.

The result will mention details including the marks secured by the candidate, his/her rank, qualifying status. Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to take part in the counseling and admission process after which seats will be allotted to them in the participating colleges.

TS EAMCET 2020 Result: How to check

Step 1: Students have to visit TS EAMCET website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Select the link that mentions Download TS EAMCET 2020 result

Step 3: Key in credentials including registration number, date of birth to login

Step 4: Your TS EAMCET 2020 scorecard will appear on the webpage

Step 5: Check your score and tally your marks

Step 6: Save your result and get a printout

TS EAMCET for engineering course was conducted from 9 to 14 September. The entrance test for the agriculture and medical courses will be held on 28 and 29 September.

This year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad is conducting the TS EAMCET on behalf of TSCHE.

The exam is held every year for admission into various professional courses offered in university/ private colleges in the state of Telangana.

Updated Date: September 25, 2020 21:42:22 IST

