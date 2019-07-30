TS EAMCET 2019: Telangana board releases final allotment list for common entrance test; check tseamcet.nic.in for details

TS EAMCET 2019 allotment list released | The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the round 2 allotment list of Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) today (Tuesday, 30 July).

Candidates who applied for the same can check their scores on the board's official website — tseamcet.nic.in

The seat allotment list will contain details about the institute allotted to an individual. It will also contain details about the tuition fee which can be paid online.

Candidates should note that this is the 2nd and final phase of counselling for the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test and students who are allotted seat in this round will have to proceed to the next stage of counselling, and pay the tuition fee as required. The first phase was announced on 10 July, 2019.

Here are the steps to view the TS EAMCET allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the TSCHE website — tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that says 'Candidates Login Section'

Step 3: Enter your login credentials – your ID, hall ticket number, password, date of birth, and the CAPTCHA given below that

Step 4: The allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the allotment list or take a screenshot and printout for future reference

Here are some important dates for the procedure:

1. The online registration and procedure for the choice filling was supposed to be completed by 25 July.

2. The certificate verification process for candidates who booked their slot for the 2nd phase was completed on 26 July.

3. The end date for the verification process and to freeze choice filling option was 27 June.

4. Candidates who were allotted seats in the provisional allotment have to complete payment by 29 to 31 July.

5. Candidates who have been allotted seats need to report to the allotted colleges by 31 July.

About TS EAMCET