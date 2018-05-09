You are here:
TS EAMCET 2018: Question paper and answer keys released; check on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

India FP Staff May 09, 2018 14:40:19 IST

The question paper and preliminary answer keys of Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Management Common Entrance Test 2018 (TS EAMCET 2018) have been released on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The answer keys have been released for both Engineering and Medical and Agriculture groups, NDTV said.

Students who appeared for the exam can download the preliminary key and in case of any objection, they would need to submit their objection by 10 May through the link available on the above mentioned website. Candidates will have to provide proper justification to substantiate their claims.

TS EAMCET is the state-level entrance test conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in both state and private engineering colleges in the state of Telangana. The entrance exam will be conducted in online mode for the first time this year. The exam was conducted in two sessions per day.

The result is likely to be declared after TSCHE has resolved all the objections received from the student.

Steps to check the question paper and answer keys:

-Go to official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

-Click on the Question Paper and Preliminary Answer Key link.

-Click on the respective question paper or answer key link.

-Download the pdf format of question paper or answer key.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 14:40 PM

