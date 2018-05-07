You are here:
TS EAMCET 2018: Last exam today; answer keys to be released soon on eamcet.tsche.ac.in

India FP Staff May 07, 2018 18:29:01 IST

The last of Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Management Common Entrance Test 2018 (TS EAMCET 2018), the common admission test for undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses in Telangana universities, will conclude at 6 pm on Monday. The entrance examinations were held on 2 and 3 May and the engineering course test on 4, 5 and 7 May.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) is conducting the exam on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and is expected to release the answer key soon which will be available on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

After checking the answer keys, candidates can raise their objections online. They will need to enter their registration number and hall ticket number to log in to the website. Candidates will have to provide proper justification to substantiate their claims.

TS EAMCET is the state-level entrance test conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in both state and private engineering colleges in the state of Telangana. The entrance exam will be conducted in online mode for the first time this year. The exam was conducted in two sessions per day.

The TS EAMCET result is expected to be declared around the fourth week of May. Exam authorities will also release the rank list, based on which counselling for seat allotment conducted.


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 18:29 PM

