TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket to be available from 20 April; check eamcet.tsche.ac.in to download admit card

Candidates who have applied for TS EAMCET 2018, can download the admit card for the entrance exam from 20 April onwards. Hall tickets will be issued to all eligible candidates who have successfully filled the application form. To download the TS EAMCET hall ticket or admit card, candidates need to go to the admit card download portal and log-in using their registration number, date of birth, and other details as mandated by the authorities. The hall ticket will be available only till 1 May.

TS EAMCET is the state level entrance test conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in both state and private engineering colleges in the state of Telangana. The entrance exam will be conducted in online mode for the first time this year. The exam will be held in two sessions per day and candidates have to report at 9 am for bio-metric verification for the morning session while candidates allotted the afternoon session must report at 1.30 pm.

S.No Events Dates 1 Issue of hall tickets 20 April, 2018 2 Last date to download hall ticket 1 May, 2018 3 Date of entrance exam 2-7 May, 2018 4 Publication of answer key 2nd week of May (tentative) 5 Declaration of result 4th week of May (tentative)

How to download TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket

The TS EAMCET hall ticket 2018 will be available for a limited period only, so candidates must be careful not to miss the deadline. Here are the steps the candidate will have to follow to get the admit card:

Go to the TS EAMCET official website (http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx)

Click on the hall ticket download link

Log-in using registration number, date of birth, payment ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number etc

Upon successful registration, the admit card/ hall ticket will be available for download in pdf form.

Check that all details mentioned on it are correct and legible, and then download and take a printout. In case of any discrepancy, bring it to the notice of TS EAMCET help line center through e-mail.

Details mentioned on the TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket

The hall ticket will bear details as follows along with exam day guidelines

Hall Ticket No

Candidate's Name

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Date of Birth

Mobile Number

Address

Photograph and signature of candidate

Category

Gender

Local Status

Test date and time

Test Centre Address

Signature of the Candidate (To be Signed in the presence of the Invigilator)

Documents candidate must carry alongside admit card on exam day

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring with them the following documents along with the admit card:

Printout of the submitted application form with a photo pasted in the assigned space; the photograph should be duly attested by principal of the college where the candidate last studied, or any gazette officer.

SC/ST candidates have to bring an attested copy of their caste certificate.

Black/blue ball point pen

TS EAMCET Exam Day Guidelines:

• Hall ticket must be shown at the entrance of the test centre and also in the examination hall, failing which candidates will not be allowed to write the test.

• Candidates are advised to visit the exam centre at least a day before, so as to ensure that they can reach the centre on time.

• Check-in procedure on exam day includes capturing biometric information (photo and left hand thumb impression) as a security measures to avoid impersonation

• Candidates must not apply Mehendi, ink etc. on hands/feet to ensure their bio-metrics come clear.

• The filled in online application form, with a duly attested photograph, should be handed over to invigilator after signing in the presence of Invigilator. Otherwise the candidate's result will be withheld.

• Candidates will not be allowed into the exam hall even if they are late by one minute.

• Candidates facing any hardware or software problems with the computer system provided, must inform the same to the invigilators immediately. In case the problem is not rectified within reasonable time, they will be provided with another system. The time lost for changing the system will be compensated.

• Calculators, Mathematical/ Log Tables, Pagers, Cell Phones, Watches (all types), Large Spectacles, any other Electronic Gadgets and loose sheets of paper are strictly prohibited in the exam hall.

• Clarifications or doubts related to the questions of the examination paper will not be entertained during the examination.

• Adoption of any kind of unfair means and any act of impersonation will result in invalidation of performance, and the candidate will be liable for criminal action.

• Since a guaranteed security facility for safe-keeping of valuable devices or personal belongings outside the examination hall is not ensured, candidates are advised to avoid carrying such items.

• Rough papers will be provided for rough work in the examination hall, which have to be handed over to the invigilator concerned after the end of the examination.

Exam pattern of TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET 2018 will be conducted on 4, 5 and 7 May. The TS EAMCET exam pattern shows a total of 160 objective type questions, with Mathematics carrying maximum weightage with 80 questions. The remaining questions will be equally distributed between Physics and Chemistry. The test duration is 3 hours. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer; there is no negative marking. The authorities have released mock test for practice purposes.

Release of answer key and result

After completion of the test, the exam conducting authority will release provisional answer key tentatively in the 2nd week of May. Candidates will be able to file complaints, if any, against the provisional answer key within a specified window. The final TS EAMCET answer key will be available after the authorities go through all complaints it receives. The release of answer keys is meant to bring transparency to the admission process and to ensure deserving candidates don't miss out.

The date of declaration of result is not announced, but it is expected that the TS EAMCET result would be declared around the 4th week of May. Exam authorities will also release the rank list, based on which counselling for seat allotment will be done around the same time.

