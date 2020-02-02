'Try your magical exercise routine': Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Narendra Modi over economy by tweeting old fitness challenge video

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the economic slowdown by tweeting a 2018 video in which he is seen performing different fitness exercises.

Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy. #Modinomics pic.twitter.com/T9zK58ddC0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2020

Prime Minister Modi shared on social media a video of his morning exercise and yoga on 13 June, 2018, following his acceptance to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's popular 'Fitness Challenge'.

The video sparked a flurry of memes on social media.

The Congress leader had earlier criticised the government over the Union Budget presented on Saturday and said that the main issue is unemployment and it has not been addressed.

"The main issue facing is unemployment. I didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes govt well, a lot of repetition, rambling-it is the mindset of government, all talk, but nothing happening," he had said. He also hit out at the finance minister for her 160-minute long speech, which he said, contained "nothing of consequence."

India is facing an economic slowdown with several economists and experts questioning the government's various moves over the last year to stem the slump.

