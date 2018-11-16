Trupti Desai mobbed at Kochi airport as Sabarimala protesters threaten to vandalise her vehicle

Social activist Trupti Desai, who announced that she will attempt entering the Sabarimala shrine on Saturday, was stranded at Kochi airport after protesters gathered there and threatened to vandalise her cab. Desai landed at the Kochi airport at 4.40 am on Friday, where she was surrounded by around 100 protesters opposing the Supreme Court's order allowing women between the age of 10 and 50 years to enter the Lord Ayyappa shrine, News18 reported. The group, reportedly, could not make an exit from the airport even three hours after their arrival.

Desai had written to the Kerala chief minister on Wednesday announcing her plans and seeking police protection to visit the shrine. Desai informed Pinarayi Vijayan that she along with six other women would be arriving in Kerala on Friday for a visit at the temple on Saturday. She sought police protection right from the time she lands in Kerala till they leave the state, saying "we will visit the temple whatever be the resistance". "Some devotees of Ayyappa Swamy/some party activists may try to create a disturbance. And they can put blame on us that we are responsible for these disturbances. Therefore, the request of police to closely monitor everybody's action (sic)," Desai's letter read.

Desai has also sent a mail to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure security for her trip to the hill shrine. She has been spearheading the campaign for women to be allowed into various religious places, including Shani Shingnapur temple, the Haji Ali Dargah, the Mahalakshmi Temple and the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple. "We will not return to Maharashtra without darshan at the Sabarimala temple," she said, adding, "We have faith in the government that it will provide security for us."

The temple town has witnessed protests by Hindu groups and temple tantri and officials ever since a Supreme Court verdict on 28 September, allowed women of all ages to pray at Lord Ayyappa temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged between 10 and 50.

While Rahul Eashwar, President of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena, which is among the organisations protesting against the entry of women of all ages into the shrine, said he and his officials along with Lord Ayyappa's true devotees would ensure that none were able to break the tradition of the temple. "We will lie down before the women who come to break the temple's tradition."

The temple will open on Friday evening for the Mandala Mahotsavam and she has asked to be escorted right from the airport to their rooms in Kottayam, where they will rest for the day. The police must then provide protection when they head for the hilltop temple on Saturday.