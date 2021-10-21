'True success story of Atmanirbharta': Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech hail 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone

Covishield and Covaxin have been the main vaccines used by the country in its massive coronavirus innoculation drive, which began on 16 January

In a landmark moment, India achieved the big 100 — the country's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination drive crossed one billion doses on Thursday.

Hailing the feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country had “scripted history”. “We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat,” he tweeted.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January, with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March, for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specific co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from 1 April.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.

Serum Institute of India’s contribution

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla, whose company is one of the major providers of COVID-19 vaccine in the country in the form of Covishield, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various ministries and healthcare workers for achieving the milestone.

"My heartiest congratulations, Shri @narendramodi Ji, as India crosses 1 billion doses of COVID vaccine inoculations today under your exemplary leadership. I also congratulate all the GOI ministries, agencies, & healthcare workers for their relentless efforts during this pandemic," he tweeted.

In an NDTV interview, Poonawalla added that there was a lot of pressure and as everybody wanted to be vaccinated first. "We were in a lot of stress and anxiety. It's such a large population, producing in bulk and then having vaccines delivered has been a task," he was quoted as saying.

He also raised the point that people shouldn't let their guard down and those eligible should be vaccinated. "God forbid, if we should see a third wave — though it will perhaps not be as severe as the second wave because we have a far better medical infrastructure, increased facilities, much better emergency infrastructure now as well as a significantly larger population having taken the vaccine," he added in the same interview.

India has used three vaccines under its COVID-19 inoculation drive — Covishield produced by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and Russia’s Sputnik V.

As per data, Covishield accounts for nearly 88 percent of the doses administered so far in India.

A Financial Express report stated that as of Sunday, SII had already delivered 86.69 crore vaccines which was 36.69 crore more doses than committed. Moreover, SII would also be crossing the 100 crore production mark at its Pune vaccine manufacturing facility.

Apart from India, Poonawalla's company has also exported 6.7 crore COVID-19 vaccines to other countries.

Bharat Biotech

Reacting to the big news, Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella, while tagging Prime Minister Modi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and others, tweeted: "Congratulations India. Thanx a Billion! A global feat achieved overcoming Covid Challenges Collaborations Commitment Confidence Courage Compassion in PUBLIC HEALTH CARE."

Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech added, "Bharat Biotech is proud to have contributed to this historic landmark. This is a unified effort of the government, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all the vaccinated citizens, making it a true success story of Atmanirbharta."

In August, the Hyderabad-based company said that it had supplied 75 million doses of its COVID-18 vaccine and more would be supplied.

At present, the company is producing around 30-40 million doses per month, but this number will go up from December. An official from the company said that they are looking at an aim of 70-80 million doses monthly.

With inputs from agencies