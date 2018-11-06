TRS leader Narayana Reddy allegedly stoned to death in Telangana's Vikarabad; police rule out political involvement

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Narayana Reddy was allegedly stoned to death on Tuesday morning at Sultanpur village in the state's Vikarabad district, reports said. He is believed to have been killed around 6.15 am.

The police have ruled out any political involvement and said personal enmity was the reason behind Narayana's killing. According to CNN-News18, he was "involved in a scuffle with a rival gang" in the village.

Narayana's supporters have alleged that the Congress could be involved in his death, the report said.

According to ANI, the political leader's supporters beat up two Congress workers after the incident. The Congress workers have been admitted to a hospital.

The police have yet to register a case into Narayana's death.

With Narayana's death and allegations of the Congress' involvement in his killing, it is speculated that tensions could increase in and around poll-bound Telangana, where the Assembly elections are scheduled for 7 December.