TRP scam case: BARC says disappointed with Republic TV for 'disclosing, misrepresenting' confidential communication

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on Sunday denied that it had commented on the ongoing investigation against Republic TV for allegedly rigging TRPs (television rating points) and expressed disappointment with the network for "disclosing their private and confidential communication” and “misrepresenting the same”.

The BARC put out this statement on Twitter:

“BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency,” said the ratings agency in a statement released on Twitter. “BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same. BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India’s rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network.”

The statement comes after the Republic Media Network earlier in the day claimed that BARC, in an email said it had found no complaint or evidence of malpractice against Republic TV, RepublicBharat, or any of its affiliates.

The network also accused Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh of running a "fake-news based campaign" against it.

It also posted an article on its website and claimed that BARC’s email dated 17 October said that “if there was any disciplinary action initiated against ARG Outlier Media Private Ltd (which owns Republic TV), then BARC India would have communicated the same to you along with necessary documents for your response”.

The network claimed that the email from BARC to Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani confirmed that there was no malpractice by the network and further said that it was now incumbent on Singh to apologise.

It also said that media outlets must "correct themselves, apologise for the fake news, and put out the truth".

#RepublicExposesParamBir | News Release: With the BARC email in public, the fake news-based campaign against Republic Media Network led by Mumbai Police Commissioner comes to an end pic.twitter.com/UEgGuIxeeC — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2020

The Mumbai Police had on 8 October alleged that three channels — Republic TV, Box Cinema and Marathi channel Fakt Marathi — were rigging TRP ratings to increase their advertisement revenue.

The alleged fake TRP scam came to light when rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

Republic TV has denied the allegations.

ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR lodged against the channel in the scam case.

The petition also sought a direction to transfer the case to the CBI to ensure a fair and transparent probe on the ground that the case will have pan-India repercussions.

This came a day after the Supreme Court refused to hear a plea of one of its senior officials challenging the summons issued by the Mumbai Police and directed it to approach the high court.

With inputs from PTI

Disclaimer: Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, the publisher of Firstpost, also owns CNN-News18