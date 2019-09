Tropical cyclone Hikka hovering over Arabian Sea, likely to affect some areas of Oman’s coastline by Wednesday afternoon, says IMD

New Delhi: Tropical cyclone Hikka is hovering over the Arabian Sea and is likely to affect some areas of Oman's coastline by Tuesday afternoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Cyclonic Storm Hikka over Oman and lay centered at 05.30 hours IST of 25 September near lat 19.6 degree North and long 55.9 degree East about 70 kilometres southwest of Haima. It is likely to move west-southwestwards, weaken into a depression in the next six hours and into a well-marked low in subsequent six hours."

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) in Oman also took to micro-blogging site to announce details of the upcoming storm and warned the locals to take precaution measures and stay away from low areas as much as possible. The organisation also advised people to avoid crossing through wadis.

"The tropical storm continues to move westward towards the coasts of Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates, and the landfall is expected to be between Masirah Island and Ras Al Madraka by 3-7 pm," said PACA.

"The direct effects over Governorates of Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta will be starting from Wednesday afternoon, which will be associated with heavy rain ranging between 60 and 100 millilitres and gale winds ranging between 55 and 65 knots," it added.