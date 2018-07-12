Trivendra Singh Rawat says Uttarakhand will make provisions introducing death penalty for rape of minors

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said the state government will make provisions for sending rapists of minor girls to the gallows.

The chief minister announced this while addressing the working committee meeting of the state BJP at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district, state BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said.

Describing rape as the most heinous of crimes, the chief minister said the state government will make provisions to hang those who perpetrate it on minor girls, Bhasin quoted Rawat as having said.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana have already approved the provision of capital punishment for those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 years or less.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which provides for stringent punishment including death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years, will be introduced in the monsoon session of Parliament beginning 18 July.