Tripura TET admit card 2019 released: Candidates can download hall ticket from trb.tripura.gov.in

Tripura TET admit card 2019 | Teacher's Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the admit card for the Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) on the its official website trb.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura TET 2019 paper II, which will determine the eligibility of candidates to teach classes VI to VIII will be held on 20 , 2019. The paper I examination for candidates applying to teach classes I to V will be held on 26 , 2019, reported The Indian Express.

Both the exams begin from 12:30 pm and last for two and a half hours.

Steps to access the Tripura TET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit Tripura TRB’s official website.

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab on the home page.

Step 3: Click on TET 2019 link.

Step 4: In the log-in section, students need to enter their log-in details.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen. Students can take a print out for future reference.

Students can contact the TRB before 4 October if they find any error in their admit cards.

As per the rules, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit cards. Venue of the examination, gate opening and closing times will be specified in the admit card.