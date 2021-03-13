Tripura Teachers’ Recruitment Board invites applications for 2,373 UGT and GT posts; apply on trb.tripura.gov.in

Aspirants applying for Undergraduate Teacher vacancies should have passed Tripura-Teachers' Eligibility Test (T-TET) paper 1 and those applying for Graduate Teacher posts should have qualified T-TET Paper-II

The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT), on Wednesday, 10 March, invited applications for the posts of Under Graduate Teacher (UGT) and Graduate Teacher (GT). The undergraduate teacher vacancies are for classes 1 to 5. While the graduate teacher recruitment is for classes 6 to 8. The notification which has been released on the TRBT website https://trb.tripura.gov.in/ states that the application deadline is Sunday, 14 March, up to 4 pm.

The recruitment is conducted to fill 2,373 vacancies. Out of these, 1,154 positions are for Under Graduate Teachers while 1,219 are for Graduate Teachers.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://trb.tripura.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option Apply Online. Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter name, contact details, date of birth and password to register

Step 4: Once the registration is done, fill in the form and pay the fee to complete your application

Step 5: Download your TRBT UT or GT 2021 registration form

Step 6: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

The application fee is Rs 100 for the unreserved category and Rs 50 for SC, ST and PH categories. Aspirants applying for UGT vacancies should have passed Tripura-Teachers' Eligibility Test (T-TET) paper 1 and those applying for GT should have qualified T-TET Paper-II. Also, they should have received certificates for the same from the board.

According to the official notification, candidates who exceeded the upper age limit and have T-TET certificates can also apply for the recruitment.