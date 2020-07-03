Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Agartala's Dipayan Debnath tops Class 10 exam with 488 marks; results at tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: This year, a total of 69.49 percent students passed the TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th exam.

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday (3 June) released the results of Tripura Madhyamik 2020 or Class 10 exams. The results were published at 9.45 am.

Candidates can check their TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th scores on the websites schooleducation.tripura.gov.in, tbse.in, tripura.nic.in, and tripuraresults.nic.in.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a total of 69.49 percent students passed the TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th exam 2020.

Dipayan Debnath from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan in Agartala has topped the examination this year. He secured a total of 488 marks.

There are three students who bagged the second position with a total of 487 marks. They are - Megha Sharma from Sankaracharya Vidyayatan Girls' School in Agartala, Trishasree Dewan from Resham Bagan HS School and Abhiraj Paul from Shishu Bihar HS School in Agartala. A total of 24 students made it to the top ten list.

This year, as many as 48,994 students appeared for Class 10 exams, of which 22,836 are boys and 26,158 are girls.

As per a report by NDTV, the Tripura Madhyamik 2020 exams were scheduled to be concluded by 31 March, but due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of coronavirus outbreak from 25 March, some papers were postponed.

TBSE had initially planned to hold the postponed exams from 5 July but it was later decided to cancel the pending exams.

The Tripura Madhyamik Result 2020 was declared by state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Steps to check TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th result 2020

Step 1: Go to the official websites - tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads 'download result link'

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you have to enter your TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th exam 2020 registration number and roll number

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen with subject-wise score and total score.