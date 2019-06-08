Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: Tripura Board announces Class 10 results; scores available on official website tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Declared: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Class 10 board exam results. It is available on it's official website - tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in. Students who appeared for the exam can visit - tripuraresults.nic.in to get their score.

The TBSE exam for Class 10 commenced from 2 March to 26 March.

Steps to check the TBSE Class 10 2019:

Step 1: Visit the TBSE official website – tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TBSE Result Link which will be activated once the result is announced.

Step 3- Select 'Madhyamik Examination (Class 10 Secondary Examination) - Year 2019'

Step 4: Enter your TBSE Roll Number as mentioned on your Hall Ticket

Step 5: Click on Submit. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your Class 10 result and take a printout for future reference.

The result published on the official website serves as a provisional certificate, students must collect their TBSE Class 10 mark sheet issued by the board from their respective schools or the examination centers.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 59.59 percent while Akashdeep De from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan scored 97.2% marks to bag the first position.

About Tripura Board: Established in the 1973, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducts two major Public Examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both General and Vocational courses) Examination since 1981.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.