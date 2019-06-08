Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: Tripura board announces Class 10 results, here are alternative ways to check scores

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Declared: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Class 10 results. It will be available on their official website- tripuraresults.nic.in, shortly.

However, in case of heavy traffic, as it happens often, the Tripura Board's official website may slow down. Hence, in that case, students may not panic. Candidates can either log on to alternative websites or use check their results via SMS service.

List of alternative websites:

indiaresults.com

examresults.com

tbse.in.

How to check the TBSE Class 10 Result:

Step 1-Visit the website of: indiaresults.com

Step 2- On the homepage, select the state you desire. In this case 'Tripura'

Step 3- Once directed to the page, scroll down to find Tripura Board of Madhyamik (Class 10) examination result 2019 box. Step 4: Input your name, hall ticket number, date of birth, as mentioned in your admit ticket

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take print out for further reference. You can also save a soft copy of the same in the form of an email.

SMS service:

You can get your TBSE class 10 result over SMS as well. Type TBSE10<space>RollNumber and send it to number 54242

In 2018, nearly 49,000 candidates appeared for the exams and the TBSE Class 10 pass percentage was recorded at 59.59 percent.

Students who fail to qualify to clear their Tripura Board Madhyamik 2019 exam will have the option to appear for Tripura Board Supplementary/Improvement Exam. They can apply for the supplementary by filling in the application form that will be made available on the official website

