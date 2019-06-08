Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: Tripura board announces Class 10 results, here are alternative ways to check scores

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Declared: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Class 10 results. It will be available on their official website- tripuraresults.nic.in, shortly.
However, in case of heavy traffic, as it happens often, the Tripura Board's official website may slow down. Hence, in that case, students may not panic. Candidates can either log on to alternative websites or use check their results via SMS service.
List of alternative websites:
indiaresults.com
How to check the TBSE Class 10 Result:
Step 1-Visit the website of: indiaresults.com
Step 2- On the homepage, select the state you desire. In this case 'Tripura'
Step 3- Once directed to the page, scroll down to find Tripura Board of Madhyamik (Class 10) examination result 2019 box.
Step 4: Input your name, hall ticket number, date of birth, as mentioned in your admit ticket
You can get your TBSE class 10 result over SMS as well. Type TBSE10<space>RollNumber and send it to number 54242
Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 09:39:19 IST