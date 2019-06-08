Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Declared: Tripura Board declares Class 10 results; visit tripuraresults.nic.in to check scores

Tripura TBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Declared | The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced Class 10 board exam results today (8 June) at (9 am). The result is available on it's official website. Students who appeared for the exam can visit - tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in to check their results. The TBSE conducted Class 10 exams between 2 March to 26 March.

Steps to check the TBSE Class 10 2019:

Step 1: Visit the TBSE official website – tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TBSE Result Link which will be available once the result is announced.

Step 3- Select 'Madhyamik Examination (Class 10 Secondary Examination) - Year 2019'

Step 4: Enter your roll number as mentioned on your Hall Ticket

Step 5: Click on Submit. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the TBSE Class 10 scorecard for future references.

Once the result is declared, candidates will have to check their result thoroughly. In case of any ambiguity concerning the marks, students can get their answer sheets re-evaluated or rechecked by paying a certain amount of nominal fee.

In case the official website slows down, students can access the alternative websites to get their TBSE Class 10 results which are tbse.in., indiaresults.com

In 2018, nearly 49,000 candidates appeared for the exams and the TBSE Class 10 pass percentage was recorded at 59.59 percent.

Supplementary exams will be conducted for students who failed to qualify exams this year. For more information students can check the official website of the board, tripuraresults.nic.in

