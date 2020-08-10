Tripura Police releases notification for Mahila Police volunteer recruitment at tripurapolice.gov.in

The eligibility criteria for the Mahila Police volunteer vacancy include a minimum academic qualification of Class 12, and age of at least 21 years.

The Tripura Police has released online notification to fill 213 vacancies. Under the Tripura Mahila Police volunteer recruitment 2020, female candidates under the Gomati Tripura District can fill in the application form by 11 August.

Tripura Police has released a notification for the position of Special Police Officer (SPO) as well.

According to the official notification, the Tripura Mahila Police volunteer will "act as a link between Police and the community and facilitate women in distress."

The eligibility criteria for the Mahila Police volunteer vacancy include a minimum academic qualification of Class 12, and age of at least 21 years.

Also, the applicants must not belong to any political party, should have knowledge about the local language and not have any criminal charges against them.

To apply, candidates need to visit the official website tripurapolice.gov.in and go to the 'Recruitment' section. Once there, they need to click on Notice for engagement to the post of Mahila Police Volunteer link. A PDF will open, which contains the application form on the 16th page. Candidates need to fill in the form and send it to the Superintendent of Police (DIB) at the given address.

Interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format to the Officer-in-charge of the police station under whom the applicant is an ordinary local resident.