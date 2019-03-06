Tripura Police arrests IED expert with alleged links to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen; further investigation underway

Agartala: Based on intelligence inputs, the Tripura police on Tuesday arrested one person having links with the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen.

The accused identified as Nazir Sheikh alias Nazir SK is an expert in making Improvised Explosive Device (IED). He is a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal. "We have the information that a person related to the terrorists' activities is present in the area. We were working on the inputs since last many days," said Akhil Kumar Shukla, DGP, Tripura.

However, the DGP refused to disclose the location of his arrest. "He has links with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and is also trained on how to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IED)," said DGP.

"The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh is responsible for the simultaneous blasts at 63 districts in Bangladesh in 2015. The organisation has links with few people in India and has plans for conducting terrorist activities on the Indian soil," said DGP.

Police and intelligence agencies are interrogating Nazir Sheikh and further investigation is underway.

