Tripura Class 12th results 2018: TBSE 12th result for Arts, Commerce streams results declared; check on tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the results of Class 12th Arts and Commerce examinations or Higher Secondary Examination (HS +2 Stage), Arts & Commerce — Year 2018, on tripuraresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the results were supposed to be declared on 5 June or on 6 June but the announcement was later delayed. Over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12th examinations, which was conducted from 8 March to 11 April at various centres across the state.

Here is how you can check your TBSE Class 12th Arts and Science stream result:

- Go to tripuraresults.nic.in

- Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (HS +2 Stage), Arts & Commerce — Year 2018 on the homepage

- Enter roll number

- Your result will be displayed

You can also avail your score via SMS.

Type TBSE12<space>Roll Number and send it to 54242.

Moreover, the candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. Their phone numbers are, +91 381 2413946, 2410048, 2410049, 2410053, 2410173, 2410174, 2410176, 2380566.

The Assembly election affected the schedule of the Tripura board Class 12th examination this year. The examinations of Mathematics and Philosophy were postponed from 12 March to 13 April, reports said.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, we will continue to update our website to reflect official updates as and when they come in.