You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Tripura BSF jawan commits suicide after shooting dead three colleagues in Unakoti

India PTI May 06, 2018 15:37:56 IST

Agartala: A BSF jawan allegedly shot dead three colleagues with his service weapon before committing suicide on Sunday at a border outpost at Maguruli in Unakoti district, about 180 kilometres from Agartala, police said. SP (Special branch), Shankar Debnath said the BSF jawan opened fire on three others including a head constable before killing himself. The incident happened at around 1 am.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The head constable died on the spot. One of the injured jawans succumbed to injuries at Unakoti district hospital and another jawan, who was shifted to ILS Hospital in Agartala, also died, Debnath told PTI.

He said the investigation is on and a detailed report is awaited. When contacted, a highly placed BSF official confirmed the incident.


Updated Date: May 06, 2018 15:37 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Daredevils



Top Stories




Cricket Scores