Tripura Boards 2021: Class 10, 12 exams to be held for important subjects only
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced to conduct Class 10 and 12 examinations for important or selected subjects only. Earlier in May, the board had postponed Class 12 and 10 board examinations that were supposed to begin from 18 and 19 May due to the second wave of coronavirus .
Education Minister of Tripura, Ratan Lal Nath informed today, 29 May that due to the pandemic, examinations for papers in the Madhamik (matriculation) and senior secondary grades will not be possible.
“Due to coronavirus it is not possible to conduct the examination of all the subjects of Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools in the state,” Nath said as per The Indian Express report.
The Education Minister also informed that the exams for students would be conducted in ‘certain papers’ only and a decision on this was recently taken. Meanwhile, if the situation permits, the exams will be conducted with a 15 days’ notice, he further confirmed.
The TBSE President, Dr Bhabatosh Saha also asserted that a team of officials has decided to conduct exams in three subjects of Class 10 and few subjects of Class 12 and a decision on the matter will be made in June.
"As it is not possible to conduct exams in all subjects in the pandemic, we have decided to conduct exams in three subjects of Class 10 and few subjects of Class 12. We are expecting to come to a decision on the matter in June", said Saha.
This year, a total of 26,610 students are appearing for Class 10 examinations and a total of 27,205 candidates for Class 12 exams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the schools have postponed the offline classes.
