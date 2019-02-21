Triple talaq ordinance greenlit by President Ram Nath Kovind two days after Cabinet nod

The Triple Talaq ordinance was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, two days after it got a Cabinet nod, bringing it into force for the third time in less than a year.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second ordinance, 2019 declares the practice of triple talaq void and illegal.

The ordinance looks at deterring the practice of divorce by uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice, by making the practice a punishable offence with imprisonment up to three years and a fine for the husband. It also looks at payment of subsistence allowance and custody of minor children.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance was first promulgated by the Centre in September 2018. A bill to replace it was passed in the Lok Sabha in December last year, but was not passed by the Rajya Sabha. The bill is set to lapse on 3 June when the present Lok Sabha will dissolve. A fresh ordinance was issued when the bill did not get parliamentary approval.

The ordinance makes triple talaq a non-bailable offence. However, an accused can approach a magistrate to seek bail even before trial.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday called the triple talaq ordinance a ‘weapon against minorities’, being used to cover up ‘a narrative of women’s empowerment’.

