Trinamool Congress councillor shot at, attacked with crude bomb in West Bengal's Budge Budge

South 24 Parganas: Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs and shot at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor in the South 24 Parganas on Monday.

The councillor, Mithun Tikadar, was admitted to hospital after the attack.

Tikadar is a councillor from ward number 20 of Budge Budge municipality of the district.

The incident comes only days after the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Satyajit Biswas in Nadia in West Bengal.

Biswas, who was elected from Krishnaganj in Nadia district, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a Saraswati puja on 9 February.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.