Tribal body postpones burial service for people killed in Manipur violence on MHA's request

The previously planned burial service for the 35 people who died in the ethnic strife in Manipur at Lamka town has been postponed by five days, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said on Thursday.

“We had a marathon meeting last night till 4 in the morning due to a new development. The MHA requested us to delay the burial for 5 more days and that if we comply with that request we will be allowed to bury in the same location and the govt will legalize the land for the burial,” the tribal body said in a statement.

It, however, added that “If the MHA fails to give us this written assurance before the start of the program, we will continue the burial as planned. If the MHA gives us a written assurance of our demand, we will continue with the program but postpone the burial part.”

The ITLF is an organisation of the Kuki-Zo community.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had written to ITLF, appealing the delay of the burial in order to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

With inputs from PTI