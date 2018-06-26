Tremors in Gujarat Congress following resignation of MLA Indranil Rajyaguru, 17 Rajkot corporators threaten to quit party

Ahmedabad/Rajkot: Congress workers protested in Ahmedabad and Rajkot on Tuesday following appointments of nine district presidents and three city presidents.

At least 17 corporators of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) threatened to quit the Congress if former MLA Indranil Rajyaguru's resignation from the party was accepted.

Disgruntled workers also disrupted a press conference of state Congress chief Amit Chavda at the party office in Ahmedabad and tore up posters, protesting appointment of Shashikant Patel as the city unit chief.

They wanted appointment of Nirav Bakshi to the post.

"They wanted their leader to be made city president. Chavda heard them out and explained that only one person can become president," Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Rajyaguru, who had contested the Assembly election against chief minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot (West), said on Monday that he had sent his resignation to Chavda as he was not happy with the way the party was functioning.

17 corporators, including leader of opposition in the RMC Vashram Sagathiya on Tuesday came out in Rajyaguru's support, threatening to quit if he was not persuaded to stay.

"We agree with Rajyaguru that loyalists are being ignored and those who had acted against the party are being given posts. We have decided to meet state leaders and Gujarat in-charge Rajiv Satav and press them not to accept his resignation," Sagathiya said.

"If the party accepts his resignation, all 17 corporators will also quit the party," he said.

The Congress has 33 corporators in the 72-member House of the RMC.