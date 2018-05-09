You are here:
Tremors felt in Delhi, other parts of north India after 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan

India FP Staff May 09, 2018 17:37:10 IST

Tremors were felt in parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake was reported from the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border, ANI reported.

Tremors were also felt across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, triggering panic among the people. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

"Tremors of an earthquake were felt for some seconds at 4.11 pm," an official at the Meteorological Office said.

Several people posted about the tremors on Twitter:

With inputs from agencies


