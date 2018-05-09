Tremors felt in Delhi, other parts of north India after 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan

Tremors were felt in parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake was reported from the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border, ANI reported.

Tremors were also felt across Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, triggering panic among the people. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

"Tremors of an earthquake were felt for some seconds at 4.11 pm," an official at the Meteorological Office said.

Several people posted about the tremors on Twitter:

Heard about the #earthquake Hope everyone is safe! — Ishita Shahade (@ishahade) May 9, 2018

Tremors felt in Northern India after 6.4 magnitude #Earthquake hits Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. Hope everyone safe and sound — Manas Basu  (@manaspeak) May 9, 2018

Any body felt earthquake in Delhi now?#earthquake — 👲 (@Kashish_Shine1) May 9, 2018

