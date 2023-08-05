Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K as earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes Afghanistan
According to National Center for Seismology, its epicentre of the earthquake was found at Latitude 36.38, and Longitude 70.77. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 181 km.
An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude occurred in Afghanistan on Saturday evening. Tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Delhi-NCR.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), it occurred at 9:31 pm (IST) in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Hindu Kush Region,Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/RXbLMDY0eW @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/1Tu1TBDqCO
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 5, 2023
Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg. The NCS said it occured at 8:36 and the epicentre was 129 km below the surface of the earth, about 184 km from Gulmarg.