Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K as earthquake of 5.8 magnitude strikes Afghanistan

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude occurred in Afghanistan on Saturday evening. Tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Delhi-NCR.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), it occurred at 9:31 pm (IST) in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg. The NCS said it occured at 8:36 and the epicentre was 129 km below the surface of the earth, about 184 km from Gulmarg.