TRB Hall Ticket: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board releases admit card for PG Assistants exam; download from trb.tn.nic.in

TRB Hall Ticket | Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the direct recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade - I, 2018 – 2019 on on Tuesday, (17 September).

More than 1.9 lakh candidates who have applied for the exam can download their hall tickets from TRB’s official portal – trb.tn.nic.in by entering their user ID and password.

Along with the TRB hall ticket, the recruitment board has also released the revised time table for the eligible candidates who have applied for the aforementioned exam, reported NDTV.

Steps to download TRB hall tickets:

Step 1: Visit the official website – trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'login'

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password

Step 4: Click the that says 'dashboard'

Step 5: You can now download your TRB admit card

As per the time table, the test will be conducted from 27 to 29 September and will be held in two sessions – morning and afternoon, the Times of India reported.

In a press release, the TRB stated that the "candidates should bring the print out of the admit card, original ID card and a passport size photo to the exam centres".