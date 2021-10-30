Travel firm, Manali hotel fined Rs 27,000 for duping two honeymoon couples

The Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission penalised firm Travel Talkies and The Humsour View hotel for spoiling the couples' honeymoon

A Shimla-based travel firm and a Manali hotel have been fined Rs 27,302 by the Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for duping two couples who had visited the picturesque town in Himachal Pradesh for their honeymoon.

The couples had booked rooms for four adults through a firm named Travel Talkies. The rooms at The Humsour View Hotel in Manali for 15 December, 2020 were booked under a honeymoon package scheme by the firm. An amount of Rs 10, 302 was paid in advance to confirm the booking.

However, when the couples arrived at the hotel, they were shocked to see their rooms. The firm had shown them beautiful pictures of rooms with a balcony view. The pictures were apparently deceiving and the motive behind it was to lure the two couples. They did not get the services that were assured and were not even served a welcome drink, which was promised. The complainant claimed that this incident spoiled their honeymoon.

When the two newly-wed couples complained to the firm, its representatives behaved indifferently and the hotel authorities too refused to give them another room.

The couple finally shifted to another hotel, where they spent Rs 18,000 for a two-night stay and also paid Rs 9,500 as the taxi fare.

The two couples then registered a complaint with the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which summoned the travel firm and owner of the hotel on 5 July this year.

The commission observed that the honeymoon has a sentimental value and a very special place for the newly married. The honeymoon is a memory to cherish and hence it is planned in advance, it added.

The commission also took into account the fact that the honeymoon plans of the complainants were ruined due to the deception of the firm and the hotel owner.

Ruling in favour of the two couples, the commission ordered both the parties to pay a sum of Rs 27,302 to the complainant.

Both the parties were also asked to refund the money they took from the two couples for the hotel booking.