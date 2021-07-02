The Centre has informed that applicants, who are waiting for their test, can register for a driving license in any recognised driving training school

Driving license (DL) applicants can now get the document without any driving test or going through the application process at regional transport offices (RTOs). The Union ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the new rules for driving licenses that came into effect from Thursday, 1 July.

The ministry has informed that applicants, who are waiting for their test, can register for a driving license in any recognised driving training school. They will have to undergo an accredited driver training and pass the test at a training school.

Details to know about the new rules to get driving license:

- For the license applicants, the driving training schools will be equipped with simulators and a test track for high-quality training

- Also, the driving course for a light motor vehicle will be for 29 hours for four weeks from the date of commencement of the course. Applicants should note that the course will be divided into theory and practical

- The time duration for medium and heavy motor vehicle driving courses in the training centres is 38 hours which is for six weeks

- During the training process, applicants will also learn some basic ethical and courteous behaviour with others on the road

- The driving schools will not only be restricted to light, medium and heavy motor vehicles but also provide industry-specific specialised training to candidates who are interested

- This complete training or course will justify the lack of skilled drivers on the road

- Meanwhile, the certification granted for driving training centres or schools will last for a duration of five years and then be renewed.

The ministry has revised the rule due to a lack of proper knowledge and aptitude which is considered to be a major issue on the roads. Also, due to such issues, a large number of road accidents are taking place across the country.