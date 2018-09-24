You are here:
Trains services on South Eastern Railway's Kharagpur division hit by Adivasi agitation demanding recognition of their language

India Kritvi Paliwal Sep 24, 2018 10:49:31 IST

Kolkata: Train services in South Eastern Railway's (SER) Kharagpur division were affected since 6 am Monday owing to blockade by an umbrella organisation of the Adivasis demanding recognition of their language, an SER spokesman said.

Representational image. Reuters

Members of the Bharat Jakat Majhi Marwa squatted on tracks in several stations such as Balichak, Nekusini, Salboni, Chattna and Khamasuli affecting train movement. SER Spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said several mail, express and local trains were detained at various stations of Kharagpur-Howrah, Kharagpur-Tatanagar, Kharagpur-Bhadrak and Kharagpur-Adra sections. Arrangements for drinking water and food have been made at major stations for the stranded passengers, he said.


