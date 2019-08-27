Trainer aircraft VT-AVV crashes at Aligarh's Dhanipur airstrip during landing; all six onboard rescued safely

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A trainer aircraft, VT-AVV, crashed in Aligarh at the Dhanipur airstrip after one of its wheels got stuck in wires during the landing on Tuesday.

Trainer aircraft VT-AVV crashes at #Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip, no injuries reported. City Magistrate, says, " 6 people were on-board the aircraft when it crashed after one of its wheels got stuck in a wire during landing. All 6 people are safe with no injuries." pic.twitter.com/jBHrWmrbHQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 27, 2019

All passengers in the aircraft were rescued safely following the crash, according to City Magistrate, Aligarh, Vinit Kumar Singh.

"Six people were on board the aircraft when it crashed after one of its wheels got stuck in the wire during landing. All the 6 people are safe with no injuries," Singh told ANI in Aligarh.

Fire tenders rushed to the site of the crash as the plane caught fire and were able to get the situation under control.