Trainer aircraft VT-AVV crashes at Aligarh's Dhanipur airstrip during landing; all six onboard rescued safely

India Asian News International Aug 27, 2019 12:13:27 IST

  • According to Aligarh Magistrate, Vinit Kumar Singh, all passengers in the aircraft were rescued safely following the crash

  • The private jet crashed during a landing attempt in Aligarh on Tuesday morning

  • The VT-AVV aircraft was in Aligarh for maintenance work when its wheels got tangled in electric wires during landing

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A trainer aircraft, VT-AVV, crashed in Aligarh at the Dhanipur airstrip after one of its wheels got stuck in wires during the landing on Tuesday.

All passengers in the aircraft were rescued safely following the crash, according to City Magistrate, Aligarh, Vinit Kumar Singh.

"Six people were on board the aircraft when it crashed after one of its wheels got stuck in the wire during landing. All the 6 people are safe with no injuries," Singh told ANI in Aligarh.

Fire tenders rushed to the site of the crash as the plane caught fire and were able to get the situation under control.

