Train services in Kashmir, disrupted since 3 August, to resume from tomorrow: Northern Railway

New Delhi: Train services in Kashmir, which were disrupted since August 3 ahead of the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, will resume on Tuesday, a Northern Railway official said.

The Valley has been under restrictions since 5 August, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.

"After appropriate action and assurance by GRP, J&K regarding safe operation of train in Kashmir Valley between 10 AM and 3 PM, the Firozpur Division will commence a limited passenger service of running two pair of trains between Srinagar-Baramulla-Srinagar with effect from November 12," an official said.