Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after multiple landslides block route; over 300 vehicles stranded

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 13:38:15 IST

Jammu: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended on Monday after being blocked by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

However, Mughal road is open for two-way traffic.

Representational image. PTI

The nearly 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by landslides at Seri in Ramban district and Kheri in Udhampur district, they said.

They said no damage or casualty was reported in the landslides but it led to a massive traffic jam leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Over 300 vehicles were stranded at various places en route, they said.

The men and machines of BRO are working to clear the highway of landslides and make it trafficable, they said.

Traffic officials said the Mughal Road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, was open for two-way traffic.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 13:38 PM

