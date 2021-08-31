TPSC JA and SA exam 2021: Hall tickets released at tspsc.gov.in; check direct link here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has scheduled to conduct the Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant examinations on 6 September

The admit cards for the post of Senior Assistant (SA) and Junior Assistant (JA) cum Typist have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on 31 August. The registered candidates can now check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

Applicants should note that the admit cards have been issued for the post of Senior Assistant (SA) and Junior Assistant (JA) cum Typist in PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Junior Assistant cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

The TSPSC has scheduled to conduct the Senior Assistant (SA) and Junior Assistant (JA) examinations on 6 September at various centres across the state. To obtain the hall ticket, applicants need to use their IDs and date of birth.

Candidates can follow these steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSPC -- https://tspsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link given to download the hall ticket on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to click on the link and submit all the credentials correctly

Step 4: Soon after submission of details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Applicants are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future use or reference

Here’s the direct link: https://halltickets.tspsc.gov.in/HallTicketDownloadService032021.tspsc

On the day of the exam, candidates are requested to carry along a photocopy of the hall ticket. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly maintained at the examination venue.

This year a large number of candidates have applied for the post of Senior Assistant (SA) and Junior Assistant (JA) cum Typist.

For more details and updates related to the examination, applicants are requested to keep a check on the official website -- https://tspsc.gov.in/