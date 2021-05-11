The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has opened hiring for Junior Medical Officer (JMO) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts.

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has opened hiring for Junior Medical Officer (JMO) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts. The recruitment drive aims at filling as many as 164 vacancies under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tripura.

The application process started on Monday (10 May) and will end on 17 May at 4 pm.

Aspirants can follow these steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website here

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option ‘Online Application’. Click on it

Step 3: Click on ‘New User/Register’ for the recruitment exam

Step 4: Once registered, log in to your account to fill the application form and pay the fee

Step 5: Download the TPSC 2021 Medical Officer form

Step 6: If required, take a printout and keep it for future reference

Candidates in the General category will pay Rs 300 as the application fee while those who are in SC, ST and differently-abled categories, or have a BPL certificate will pay an amount of Rs 250.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Academic Performance Index (API). Those on COVID-19 duty will be given ten marks. The number of candidates who will be invited for the interview is going to be three times the total number of vacancies.

The commission will declare the list of provisionally selected candidates on Thursday, 20 May. The interviews for these posts will be conducted on Tuesday, 25 May.