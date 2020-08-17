TOSS result 2020: Telangana Open School Society declares Class 10 and Class 12 results at telanganaopenschool.org

TOSS result 2020 | To check the results, candidates will have to enter their admission number or name mentioned in their admit card/ hall ticket

TOSS result 2020 | The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the result of SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (class 12) exams 2020 on its official website - telanganaopenschool.org.

Students who have taken the exam can also check the result in manabadi.co.in.

To check the result, candidates will have to enter their admission number or name mentioned in their admit card/ hall ticket.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had declared all the students of the TOSS as passed without holding the examinations.Following the decision, 42,644 Class 10 and 30,733 Class 12 students have passed.

All the candidates have been awarded a minimum of 35 percent qualifying marks in each subject. Students who want improvement in their scores can appear for the exam when TOSS conducts the exam.

TOSS in its notification said that for any clarification, candidates can call on 8008403545 or 8978901764.

Steps to check TOSS 2020 results:

Candidates need to first visit the official website - telanganaopenschool.org. Once there, on the homepage, under News and Media, they need to click on link that says, "Results of SSC (TOSS) Publc Examinations, April/May- 2020" for Class 10 result.

For the Class 12 result, students need to tap on the link that reads, "Results to inter (TOSS) public examinations, April/May - 2020"

A new page will be open, where they need to enter their admission number/ name and press submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen. Students need to download and take a print out.

Direct link to check SSC/ Class 10 result - http://portal.telanganaopenschool.org/TOSSREAUG/TOSSRESULTSSSC.aspx

Link to check Inter/ Class 12 result - http://portal.telanganaopenschool.org/TOSSREAUG/TOSSRESULTSinter.aspx